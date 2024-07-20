Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $184.09 and last traded at $185.65. 14,323,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 42,266,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.93.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.82.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.59 and its 200 day moving average is $177.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

