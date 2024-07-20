Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.90

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2024

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADYGet Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.90 and traded as low as $66.58. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $66.69, with a volume of 25,875 shares trading hands.

Amadeus IT Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.86.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group, S.A. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Amadeus IT Group’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

Read More

