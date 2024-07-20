Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.90

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.90 and traded as low as $66.58. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $66.69, with a volume of 25,875 shares trading hands.

Amadeus IT Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.86.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group, S.A. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Increases Dividend

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Amadeus IT Group’s previous dividend of $0.34.

(Get Free Report)

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.