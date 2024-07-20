Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 0.8% on Insider Selling

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $180.34 and last traded at $181.13. 4,614,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 20,439,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.62.

Specifically, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,988 shares of company stock valued at $26,068,355 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

