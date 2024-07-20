Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $179.39. 14,485,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,891,877. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.37 and a 200-day moving average of $160.51. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.68 and a 52-week high of $193.31.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,988 shares of company stock worth $26,068,355 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.