Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 73,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,988 shares of company stock worth $26,068,355 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.39. 14,467,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,494,764. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.68 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

