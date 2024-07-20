Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Allegion Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ALLE traded down $3.31 on Friday, hitting $124.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $136.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Allegion by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Allegion by 255.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

