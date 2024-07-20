Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $39.00 at TD Cowen

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a sell rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Shares of ALGT opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $129.89.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,037 shares of company stock worth $1,395,948. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

