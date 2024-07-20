Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $76.81 and last traded at $76.94. Approximately 3,512,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 17,274,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $191.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

