Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.04 and last traded at $6.03. 111,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 663,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALEC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alector has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Alector Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Alector had a negative return on equity of 71.80% and a negative net margin of 125.11%. The company had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 million. Research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alector

In other news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $33,216.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alector news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $33,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,037 shares in the company, valued at $662,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 8,040 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $38,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,095 shares of company stock valued at $192,456. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alector by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alector by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alector during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

