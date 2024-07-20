Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Announces Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $37.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,102,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ALK shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

