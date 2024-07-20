Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.91. 754,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,728. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.43.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

