Aion 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.73 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $2.73 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00077821 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00019843 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009759 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

