Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD stock traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.58. 47,513,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,288,988. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $245.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.84.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. UBS Group decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.97.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

