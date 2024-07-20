Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WMS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.88.

NYSE:WMS opened at $166.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.34. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $102.32 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.58, for a total value of $1,725,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,890.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,472.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

