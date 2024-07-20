adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for adidas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded adidas from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $123.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. adidas has a 52 week low of $81.88 and a 52 week high of $130.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.88 and a 200-day moving average of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.10 and a beta of 1.22.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.17). adidas had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that adidas will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in adidas by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

See Also

