Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Trading Down 8.8%

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.44. 876,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,099,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLRN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Acelyrin from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Acelyrin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Acelyrin Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $644.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.57. Analysts expect that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Acelyrin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Acelyrin by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 608.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Acelyrin by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Acelyrin

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

