Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,638.48

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,638.48 ($21.25) and last traded at GBX 1,632 ($21.16), with a volume of 1429888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,620 ($21.01).

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 17.69 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,393.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,534.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,416.42.

Insider Activity at Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

In other news, insider Patricia Dimond purchased 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,514 ($19.63) per share, for a total transaction of £14,897.76 ($19,320.14). Corporate insiders own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

