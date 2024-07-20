Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.61-4.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.63. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.610-4.710 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.18.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.47. The company has a market cap of $177.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.



Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

