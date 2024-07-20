ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. ABB had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter.

ABB Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBNY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05. ABB has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

About ABB

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

