ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. ABB had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter.
ABB Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ABBNY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05. ABB has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.
About ABB
