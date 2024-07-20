826,868 Shares in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 826,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.70% of AMMO at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AMMO by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AMMO during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

AMMO Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of AMMO stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. AMMO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMMO ( NASDAQ:POWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). AMMO had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $40.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of AMMO from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

