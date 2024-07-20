7,435 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 2,549.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138,700 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $86,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $52,968,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 751,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,452,000 after buying an additional 582,331 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,861,000 after buying an additional 471,289 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE SEE traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.27. 1,670,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,362. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

