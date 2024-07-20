7,270,512 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by M&G Plc

M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,270,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,608,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 2.3% of M&G Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.6 %

BMY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.64. 12,839,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,336,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.