6,775 Shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,209,000 after purchasing an additional 441,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,626,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,608,000 after purchasing an additional 391,780 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,527,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,593,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,787,000 after purchasing an additional 182,014 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $2,035,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,656.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,360. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ COOP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $88.01. 339,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,609. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.02. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $90.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.15 million. Analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

