4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of 4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 100 ($1.30) target price on the stock.
4GLOBAL Stock Performance
4GBL opened at GBX 46 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The company has a market cap of £12.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,533.33 and a beta of -0.46. 4GLOBAL has a 52-week low of GBX 41.27 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 75 ($0.97). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 53.83.
About 4GLOBAL
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 4GLOBAL
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for 4GLOBAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4GLOBAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.