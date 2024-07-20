4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of 4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 100 ($1.30) target price on the stock.

4GBL opened at GBX 46 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The company has a market cap of £12.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,533.33 and a beta of -0.46. 4GLOBAL has a 52-week low of GBX 41.27 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 75 ($0.97). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 53.83.

4GLOBAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a data, services, and software company, focuses on sporting events and the promotion and measurement of physical activities worldwide. The company offers sport technology, data and insights to governments, cities, activity providers and sport federations; DataHub, a proprietary data and software solution that convert data into actionable insight, which enables clients to promote sports participation to reduce physical inactivity, and to achieve economic, social, and healthcare outcomes.

