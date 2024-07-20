4,751 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Bright Financial Advisors Inc.

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,846,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,519,753,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,458 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,388,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,838,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,226 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,301,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,075 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,157,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,032,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

