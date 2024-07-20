4,443 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,689,000 after purchasing an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,973,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $17.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.48. 2,819,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.66. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.11.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

