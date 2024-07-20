3,498 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,498 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 204.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 24,398 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 200.0% during the first quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 564.6% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 14,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.75. 11,665,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,789,591. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $569.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

