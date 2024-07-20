2,657 Shares in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,657 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.14. 345,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $95.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.02.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $189.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

