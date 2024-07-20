2,485 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Textron by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 677.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Textron by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.83. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.04 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.71%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

