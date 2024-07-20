1ST Source Bank Sells 43 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.71.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE ROK traded down $2.70 on Friday, hitting $269.76. The stock had a trading volume of 764,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,232. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.00 and a 52-week high of $344.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.