1ST Source Bank Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

1ST Source Bank lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,979,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,736,000 after acquiring an additional 359,198 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 172,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 25,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 29,910,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,990,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

