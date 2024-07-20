1ST Source Bank Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,087,983,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2,857.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,752,000 after buying an additional 1,219,790 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2,006.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,326,000 after buying an additional 918,936 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,411,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Eaton by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 970,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,698,000 after buying an additional 654,855 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Up 0.9 %

ETN stock traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $311.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,287,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,396. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.80. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19. The firm has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

