1ST Source Bank Cuts Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.86. 1,008,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,444. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Argus dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.95.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

