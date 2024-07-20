1ST Source Bank Buys 1,949 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,846,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $5,519,753,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,388,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,838,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,301,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.3 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,157,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,032,544. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.98. The company has a market capitalization of $457.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

