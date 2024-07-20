1ST Source Bank Boosts Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 395,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,650,000 after buying an additional 45,498 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.99. 375,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.