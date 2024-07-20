1,450 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Purchased by Socha Financial Group LLC

Socha Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Simon Property Group makes up about 0.1% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.45. 847,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,932. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.23 and a 200 day moving average of $147.32. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $158.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.91%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.