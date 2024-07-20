137,193 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 137,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,032,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.20% of Universal Health Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,071,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after buying an additional 103,802 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,278,000 after buying an additional 220,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,020,000 after buying an additional 569,096 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.21.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.82. 634,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,887. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $194.02. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

