10,029 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DINO traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $48.41. 1,557,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,474. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average is $55.86.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

DINO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

