zkSync (ZK) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

zkSync (ZK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. One zkSync token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, zkSync has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. zkSync has a total market capitalization of $634.49 million and approximately $113.41 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.17174156 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $105,917,542.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars.

