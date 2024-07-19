Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.23

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.23 and last traded at $51.06, with a volume of 281846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192 over the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 4,993,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $67,694,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.