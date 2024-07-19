Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.53.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $111.46 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.