Zega Financial LLC Has $8.06 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Zega Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 11,043 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy comprises approximately 2.8% of Zega Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,444 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,289,000 after buying an additional 33,624 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 206,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,850,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 19,258 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.95.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $210.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,840. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.25. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.90 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.8 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

