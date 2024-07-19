ZClassic Price Tops $0.0516 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $478,953.62 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00048388 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00040417 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00019031 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

