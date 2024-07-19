Zacks Research Weighs in on Avanos Medical, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avanos Medical in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AVNS. StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:AVNS opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 19.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 11.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

