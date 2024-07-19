Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Shares Down 8.3%

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.91 ($0.01). 212,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,149,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.99 ($0.01).

Xtract Resources Stock Down 8.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £7.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.99.

Xtract Resources Company Profile

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

