XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in XPO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,947,000 after acquiring an additional 54,528 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 1,481.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Insider Activity at XPO

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XPO. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XPO

XPO Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of XPO stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.72. 662,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,744. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.24. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.52 and a fifty-two week high of $130.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.