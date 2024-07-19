XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) PT Lowered to $11.70

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $12.70 to $11.70 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on XPEV. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Daiwa America raised shares of XPeng to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of XPeng from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.70 to $8.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.07.

XPeng Stock Down 2.9 %

XPEV opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. XPeng has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $906.90 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. Equities analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of XPeng by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in XPeng by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 197,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in XPeng by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in XPeng by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

