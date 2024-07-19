Wrapped AVAX One Day Volume Hits $26.39 Million (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Wrapped AVAX has a total market cap of $179.92 million and $26.39 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be purchased for $27.16 or 0.00041579 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped AVAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped AVAX Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 6,624,326 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 6,630,887.81324009. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 27.13620587 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1091 active market(s) with $23,037,895.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped AVAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped AVAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.