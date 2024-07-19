Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Workday by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Workday by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,252,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.94. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.44.

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

