Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on APA (NASDAQ:APA)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APA. Evercore ISI cut shares of APA from an outperform rating to an inline rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.18.

APA opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.26. APA has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in APA by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,001,000 after buying an additional 2,004,555 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,335 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of APA by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,570 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after purchasing an additional 626,460 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,619,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,983,000 after purchasing an additional 88,061 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

